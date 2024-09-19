State land shortage hinders development needs

[File Photo]

Insufficient state land availability to meet the demand for government development purposes is one of the biggest challenges confronting the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

This was stressed by the outgoing Permanent Secretary, Dr. Raijeli Taga, while speaking in a panel discussion on the challenges related to land management in the country.

Taga says the Ministry is currently managing four percent of state land, as 91 percent of land has been reverted to its original owners, an improvement from 84 percent in previous years.

She adds that to meet the growing demand for land, the Ministry is working on acquiring native land.

“But the demand for government development on those lands for government purposes is not reducing; it’s increasing. So that’s why the Ministry of Lands, from the Ministry, and the I-taukei are now trying to collaborate even more to share the load of having government developments on I-taukei land. That has been happening over the years, but it has grown now with the demand for government functions to be delivered.”

Taga says the Ministry is pushing for collaboration with relevant stakeholders to formulate policies that will assist in making informed decisions.

iTaukei Land Trust Board Chief Executive, Solomoni Nata, says it is vital to change perceptions about considering native land as inferior to freehold and state land.

Nata adds that by tackling these challenges, they can create a more balanced and equitable approach to land use that benefits both people and the nation.