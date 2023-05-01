Star Link applies for operating license in Fiji

[Source: Marlink]

Satellite internet provider Star Link, which is a subsidiary of SpaceX, has applied for a license to operate in Fiji.

Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica states that the price of Star Link tends to be quite high and might not be readily available for Fijian consumers, but says it may be suitable for businesses.

In the meantime, the ministry also wants to ensure protection for current internet providers and hence will ensure all deals are done appropriately.

Article continues after advertisement



Communications Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

The minister highlights the satellite market is gaining traction.

“And you know the satellite market nowadays is starting to get a lot more sophisticated. Star Link is part of service delivery now; their satellites are a lot lower, as is their internet speed, which is positive for consumers.”

Kamikamica says this will also create competition in the market.

“Star Link is a bit different. They will be registering a company in Fiji, and from my understanding, whatever sales and revenue they generate in Fiji flow through that entity.”

Kamikamica says this way they will also be able to set up satellite links on the islands a lot quicker.

Star Link is already advertising its prices on its website.

It ranges from installation costs to getting an antenna and costs about $99 a month.

The ministry states that once this is finalized, they will be able to identify taxes and generate revenue for the country.