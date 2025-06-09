Stan Walker to perform live in Fiji for the first time

Award-winning artist Stan Walker

Award-winning artist Stan Walker is set to headline the inaugural Heineken Wanfire Music Festival tonight, marking his first-ever performance in Fiji.

With just hours to go before the event kicks off at Buckhurst Park in Suva, Walker says he has been looking forward to this moment since the announcement earlier this year.

He states performing in Fiji carries special meaning, given his long-standing connection with local fans and the unique energy the country brings.

Article continues after advertisement

Walker recalls being recognized during a past visit to Suva, where the crowd’s excitement left a lasting impression.

“I remember coming here years ago, and I was walking in town in Suga, and somebody recognised me, and then I got mauled by a lot of people, and I was like, hey, how do you know me? So even from that moment, I was just excited. And to be able to perform for people, rather than people just seeing me on YouTube or TV or hearing me on the radio, I reckon we’re better in real life.”

Walker has promised exclusive moments during his set, including performances he will deliver for the first time.

He also expressed gratitude to the local artists joining him on stage, saying he feels humbled to share the lineup and excited to witness Fijian talent shine.

The Heineken Wanfire Music Festival opens at 1pm this afternoon, with Walker closing out the night as its headline act.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.