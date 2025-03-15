Stage set for Holi Masti event

With just two hours to go, the stage is set for the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event, promising a vibrant celebration of color, music, and joy.

Despite a light drizzle in Suva, Radio Fiji Two’s Team Leader, Mohini Lata, says the team is fully prepared and eager to kick off the festivities.

Lata says the highly anticipated event is expected to bring communities together in a dazzling display of cultural spirit and festivity.

“Some have already done their set up and other artists are slowly coming in all ready to perform and entertain the crowd. We are expecting a lot of people to join us in our colorful event today.”

She states that a lot of performances are also lined up for today’s event.

Meanwhile, the FMF Mirchi FM and Radio Fiji Two Non-Stop Holi Masti event will take place today from 3 pm to 8 pm at the Damodar City Centre Carpark.

