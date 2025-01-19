SRIF empowers women farmers

The sugar industry now includes 2,183 female farmers, accounting for approximately 15 percent of the nation’s cane growers.

This figure, based on last year’s data and highlighted by the Chief Executive for the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji Dr. Vinesh Kumar, does not account for unregistered farmers, with the actual number of female sugarcane farmers likely to be much higher.

To further increase support for women, Dr. Kumar has made women empowerment a key priority for the organization, supporting it through a Women Farmer Training program.

The training session focuses on empowering female farmers by equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed for sustainable farming practices to boost productivity.

The organisation conducts weekly sessions across various districts nationwide, with the first series set to conclude in May and a second round anticipated later in the year.

The Chief Executive emphasized that the training sessions aim to provide a comprehensive overview of the sugar industry, equipping women to thrive in the sector.

“What this training is aiming for is to bring par to the technology, innovation, and best practices in the sugarcane industry for these women farmers. What we’re doing also is taking them through on some very basic practices that we have seen that over the years it has lapsed or there’s gaps into it.”

Nazeea Bano, Senior Scientific Officer (Agronomy) at SRIF, explained that the training helps farmers gain a deeper understanding of land preparation, soil and crop management, soil fertility additives, the optimal timing for fertilizer application, and other key factors.

Bano says these important factors help ensure healthy crop productivity.

She adds that the training sessions have been successful, with farmers showing changes in their practices and an increase in crop productivity.

“We had held this training previously with our women farmers, and our technology transfer team has visited these farmers last year, and we have seen in some of the farms, changes have been brought. More farmers are coming up, especially our women farmers. They are coming up, they are asking questions.”

Participants have expressed gratitude for this initiative, highlighting that it provides female farmers an opportunity to better understand the sugar industry, helping them grow within the sector.