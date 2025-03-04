SPX prioritizes women in leadership

South Pacific Stock Exchange Chairperson, Nitin Gandhi

While the Fijian market performs slightly better than some regions and aligns with the global average, there is a need for greater female representation on boards.

Gender equality is increasingly influencing investment decisions, with development finance institutions now integrating gender considerations into their investment frameworks.

The International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group, assesses board diversity under its corporate governance methodology.

This was highlighted by the South Pacific Stock Exchange Chairperson, Nitin Gandhi, who stated that these remain important considerations as Fiji strives to attract international fund flows, development partner assistance, and foreign institutional equity investments.

“We are building stronger teams, businesses, and more equitable economies for all. So, I urge you all—leaders, investors, policy-makers, and business professionals—to take meaningful action in advancing gender equality. Let us not see this as a one-day initiative, but as an ongoing commitment to creating opportunities for women in leadership, investment, and financial inclusion.”

He adds that, with no financial commitment required, the United Nations Women Empowerment Principles provide a practical pathway for companies to become more gender-responsive.

Gandhi says that SPX will publish a directory of women in board and senior executive roles at listed companies to increase visibility and support future board members.

