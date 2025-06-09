SPX launches sustainability training

[Source: South Pacific Stock Exchange/Facebook]

The South Pacific Stock Exchange, in collaboration with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchanges, has announced its first technical training initiative since joining the global UN SSE network.

The training will focus on the new IFRS sustainability disclosure standards (IFRS S1 and IFRS S2) and will be held next month.

This is open to a broad range of stakeholders, including SPX-listed companies, private entities preparing accounts under full IFRS, financial institutions, regulatory bodies, standard-setting organizations, and advisory firms.

Designed for professionals in governance, leadership, finance, risk, and sustainability, the session comes at a pivotal time — just months after the Fiji Institute of Chartered Accountants announced the deferred adoption of the IFRS S1 and S2 standards to 1 January 2026.

The training will feature interactive sessions and a live Q&A with the technical experts who helped develop the standards, offering participants practical insights into how to align their sustainability disclosure practices with global requirements.



Chief Executive Sheraj Obeyesekere says that this training is an early initiative for SPX under the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges, reflecting our commitment to building technical capacity and strengthening Fiji’s capital markets.

He adds that this aims to equip company boards, executives, and finance teams with the knowledge needed to prepare for the upcoming reporting requirements.

