SPX launches regional dual listing initiative

In a landmark move to deepen regional financial integration, the South Pacific Stock Exchange has launched a high-level Industry Working Group to develop a dual listing framework with Papua New Guinea’s National Stock Exchange.

The initiative aims to enhance cross border capital raising and broaden investment access across the Pacific.

The Working Group, chaired by SPX Chairperson Nitin Gandhi, includes representatives from key institutions such as the Reserve Bank of Fiji, PNGX, the Ministry of Finance, Investment Fiji, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, and private sector stakeholders.

Gandhi emphasizes that a cohesive effort and multi-stakeholder engagement is essential to build a robust and forward looking market structure.

The group is mandated to address legal, regulatory, tax, and operational challenges.

It will design mechanisms to enable share transferability between Fiji and Papua New Guinea, coordinate regulatory oversight, and may recommend a pilot transaction to validate the framework.

This initiative builds on SPX’s broader reform agenda, including modernize listing rules and expanding issuer eligibility to include Small and Medium Enterprises and foreign companies.

