Spring Festival Market a success

A grand celebration of the Year of the Snake was held at the Embrace the Chinese New Year Spring Festival Market in Suva attended by the Chinese community, government officials and diplomats.

The event served as both a cultural showcase and a celebration of the enduring relationship between Fiji and China, commemorating 170 years since the arrival of Chinese settlers in Fiji and the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica highlighted the importance of the Spring Festival as a symbol of unity and collaboration.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Spring Festival serves as a reminder of the values of family unity, cultural pride, and a hope for the future. As people gather to celebrate this cherished holiday, they not only honour their past, but also embrace the possibilities that lie ahead in the New Year.”

Kamikamica also acknowledged the significant contributions of the Chinese community in Fiji.

“As both our countries navigate regional dynamics, our collaboration continues to reflect a shared vision for development and stability in the Pacific region. The contributions of the Chinese community in Fiji are well documented and have been instrumental in shaping Fiji in terms of its resilience and growth.”

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji, Zhou Jian the festival is not only a celebration for the Chinese but also an event that unites all ethnic communities in Fiji.

“This is not only the big year for China-Fiji relations but also for Chinese community in Fiji. In Chinese culture the snake symbolizes wisdom, vitality and prosperity, implies harvest, good luck and fortune. In the Year of the Snake I hope we can forge ahead in full confidence and strive to create a better life.”

The event concluded with a collective wish for prosperity, unity, and success in the year ahead.