Spike in leptospirosis cases

There is an outbreak of leptospirosis cases on the island of Kadavu and throughout the country.

This has been revealed by the Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu while addressing the need to maintain the cleanliness of villages and drainage as well as good hygiene practices at the community level.

He says that with the current rainy season, the numbers of LTDD cases, which are leptospirosis, typhoid, dengue fever, and diarrhea, are expected to increase in the country, which is another challenge that requires community work and support in controlling an outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

A team from the Ministry is also conducting screenings and control mechanisms for affected area.

Dr Lalabalavu adds that Non-Communicable Diseases is also a major health concern in Fiji, threatening the well-being of Fiji’s population.

NCDs had become the leading cause of death in Fiji over the years, claiming lives, many of them young.

Eight-per cent deaths is attributed in NCD’s.