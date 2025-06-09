Spike in child illnesses

Hospitals are seeing a rise in child-related illnesses, with doctors warning of serious health risks if conditions go untreated.

MIOT Pacific General Practitioner Dr Charlene Shekar says respiratory diseases remain the most common illness among children.

She adds that acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease also continue to pose a major threat.

Dr Shekar adds respiratory illnesses are one of the main causes of hospitalization.

“We do have a lot of patients do come in with sore throats and skin lesions and such that we have to treat immediately.”



Dr Shekar adds poor follow-up care often increase risks for children.

“We could have done more for the patients initially in comparison to when they do present later, which becomes a complication for the patient as well because the livelihood would be affected of the patient.”



Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says every case is taken seriously.

“You know respiratory illnesses such as asthma and so forth so it’s something the ministry tries to raise awareness and at the same time ensure that we have adequate and available treatment throughout facilities.”



Medical professionals are urging parents to seek early medical attention for children showing symptoms of persistent coughs, fever, or joint pains.