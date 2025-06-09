Speight shows interest in appearing before the TRC

George Speight. [Photo: FILE]

2000 coup leader George Speight has expressed interest in appearing before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to give his account of the political crisis that plunged the country into turmoil.

This has been confirmed by the Commission’s Acting Chair, Sekove Naqiolevu, who revealed that the TRC has formally reached out to Speight, despite his past refusal to engage with reconciliation efforts.

Speaking on FBC TV’s “Your Voice” program, Naqiolevu says hearing directly from Speight is critical to fully understanding the impact of past political instability on Fiji’s institutions and people.

Naqiolevu says a Commissioner has personally spoken with Speight, who has assured the Commission that he is willing to testify and place his version of events on record.

He stresses that under the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Act, the body does not have the power to block or delay testimonies, even if evidence or submissions implicate influential individuals.

“It won’t. The law is quite clear on that. We prepare our report after hearing the submission from individuals or even some sectors. We are also, under our Act, supposed to look at three sectors. The sectors of the education, health, and the judicial.”

Naqiolevu says the Commission’s role is to hear all submissions before compiling its final report, which will also examine the impact of past events on key national sectors, including education, health, and the judiciary.

He has also reassured the public that whistleblowers and witnesses who come forward are protected under the law, with the Act providing legal safeguards for both the Commission and those who give evidence, unless there is deliberate misrepresentation.

