Speaker rules that FijiFirst MPs to maintain seats

The 17 FijiFirst members of Parliament have received a letter from Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu stating that he has rejected the FijiFirst Notification of Vacation of Seats.

The Speaker received the notification on May 30, 2024.

Ratu Naiqama states in the letter that the decision has been made after carefully considering independent legal advice.

Article continues after advertisement

This means that the full 26 Opposition Members of Parliament remain and will continue to perform their parliamentary roles.

The 17 MPs are Mosese Bulitavu, Sanjay Kirpal, Semi Koroilavesau, Shalen Kumar, Virendra Lal, Ioane Naivalurua, Sachida Nand, Vijay Nath, Viliame Naupoto, Ratu Josaia Niudamu, Penioni Ravunawa, Taito Rokomatu, Inia Seruiratu, Alipate Tuicolo, Naisa Tuinaceva, and Jone Usamate including Alvick Maharaj.