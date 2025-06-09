Speaker backs Usamate’s parking

[Photo: File]

Constitution Avenue forms part of Parliament’s precincts, Speaker Filimone Jitoko has ruled.

Jitoko states the avenue is the main access route to the parliamentary chambers and therefore falls under Parliament’s jurisdiction.

He also explained that the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act extends the definition of Parliament’s precincts beyond the chamber itself.

This includes adjoining forecourts, yards, gardens and open spaces used for parliamentary purposes.

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Jitoko says Constitution Avenue therefore falls under the authority of the Speaker in relation to its administration, use and protection.

The clarification follows public discussion over the booking of a vehicle belonging to Opposition MP Jone Usamate while he was carrying out parliamentary duties.

Jitoko adds that Parliament will continue working with the relevant authorities to ensure parliamentary business is not disrupted.