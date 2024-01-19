Spate of residential fires leaves 24 homeless

[File Photo]

The National Fire Authority crews have been battling a string of residential fires throughout the Central, Eastern, and Western divisions over the past 72 hours, leaving 24 people homeless and causing an estimated $480,000 in damages.

This concerning streak has prompted the NFA to issue a renewed plea for the public to prioritize fire safety measures.

According to NFA, a family lost their home following a fire in Yalalevu Ba on Tuesday.

The estimated cost of damage stands around $100,000.

On the same day the Nadi Fire Station received a call from the Police Command Centre reporting a residential fire at Sabeto, Nadi.

The on-duty crew immediately responded with two trucks, seven on-duty officers and two off-duty officers and on arrival at the scene eight minutes later noticed a corrugated iron and wooden vacant house well engulfed in flames.

In the third incident a family of seven lost their home in Wainiveidio settlement in Navua on Monday,

The house was completely destroyed and caused $70,000 worth of damage.

Another fire incident occurred in Sarava.

According to NFA, information gathered at the scene revealed that the owner of one of the two flats was attending to his cattle when he noticed smoke coming out from the house.

His wife, who was inside the house, quickly alerted the family members and escaped without any injuries.

The flat owner’s son-in-law, who was visiting from overseas, and son sustained minor injuries while trying to remove important items from the house.

They were transported to hospital in a Police vehicle.

Two vehicles were also destroyed in the fire.

The estimated damage to the concrete and timber flats and vehicles stands at $300,000

Investigations have started to find out the probable cause of fires.

NFA officers also rescued a motorcyclist after his motor cycle veered off the road in Davuilevu Housing on Monday.