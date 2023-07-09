Solomon Islander benefit from free heart surgery

A Solomon Island family is celebrating the successful heart surgery of their son today following his discharge yesterday.

Three-year-old Charles was one of the two children discharged from the Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Medical Centre in Nasese following their heart surgery last week.

It was an emotional moment for Solomon Islander Leonisa to witness her son make it through surgery and be finally discharged.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you had children with heart condition, please parents try our best. Earn something and send our children here in Sanjeevni”

The Director of the Center and Medical Coordinator of the Sai Prema Foundation, Dr. Krupali Tappoo, is urging the public to make use of this free medical service that they are offering at the Centre.

“All the surgeries that are conducted in our hospital are free of charge, there is no billing counter and we have children not just from Fiji but other Pacific islands as well.”

The hospital has conducted over 224 surgeries since its establishment.