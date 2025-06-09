Solicitor-General not charged, AG's Office rejects social media claims

The Office of the Solicitor-General has denied claims that the Solicitor-General Ropate Green has been charged with criminal intimidation.

In a statement released on its Official Facebook Page, the AG’s Office states that social media posts by Alex Forwood and Karan Lal are false misleading and defamatory.

It clarified that the person involved in the court case is not the SG but someone with the same name.

SG Ropate Green, according to the statement has not been charged and is not required to appear in court.

The AG’s Office is urging the public and public figures to verify information before posting online.

They said spreading unverified claims damages reputations and reduces public trust in national institutions.

The statement warned that defamation, whether intentional or reckless can have legal consequences.

The Office states it reserves the right to take legal action to protect the integrity of the Office and the reputation of Ropate Green.

