Solar solutions for Pacific energy challenges vital

Assistant Minister for the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, says the region is facing unique energy challenges and solar projects have the potential to significantly aid in our transition towards sustainable energy.

Tubuna says this will also align us with net-zero targets set by the majority of Pacific countries for 2050.

He made the comments while officiating a three-day workshop on the Dialogue Workshop on Promoting Solar Energy in Pacific Nations in Suva.

Tubuna says the Government is committed to this cause in its battle against extreme carbon emissions and transitioning to renewable energy sources.

He says the Solarization of Head of State Residences project, undertaken across 10 Pacific Island Development Forum member countries, exemplifies the commitment to harness clean, renewable energy technologies in the region.

“There is a significant demand for solar energy in the Pacific region, but our ability to meet this demand is not moving as expected mainly because of financing and limited capacity on project execution. We have limited suppliers, installers, and consulting firms capable of designing solar projects.”

Tubuna says through the Solarization of Head of State Residences project solar installations have been made at the Fiji State House, the Official Residence of the Fijian Prime Minister, and the Residence of the Turaga na Vunivalu, on Bau Island.