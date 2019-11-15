SODELPA suspended for 60 days

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem has today suspended SODELPA for 60 days after breaching the Political Parties Act.

This comes after two factions met on Saturday and appointed two sets of executives to run the affairs of the party.

One faction elected Vijay Singh as the acting President, Ratu Jone Lesuma and Georgina Pareti Raiwalai as acting Vice Presidents, while Emele Duituturaga was named the acting General Secretary of the party.

Article continues after advertisement

Another group had elected Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu as acting President, Ratu Luke Ratuvuki as acting Vice President, while Adi Litia Qionibaravi was appointed as acting General Secretary.

Singh’s faction had submitted its list to Saneem, but this was disputed by Adi Litia.

Upon further consultations between the two factions and Saneem, it was ruled that both meetings and elected officials were invalid as the quorum was not met.