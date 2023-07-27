SODELPA will not interfere: Takayawa

SODELPA General Secretary Viliame Takayawa.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it will not interfere with the operation of government.

FBC News approached SODELPA regarding calls to remove Aseri Radrodro as Minister for Education.

The matter is in relation to Radrodro’s reservation of Selina Kuruleca as Permanent Secretary for the Ministry.

General Secretary Viliame Takayawa says the Party is aware of the line between them and the government.

Takayawa says processes are in place if such action were to be taken.

The SODELPA General Secretary, however, says the agreement states that it outlines the need to ensure their members are fully resourced.

“The agreement says they are to be fully resourced to make sure they provide delivery, and resource means tangible and intangible resources, so that also includes human resources.”

Takayawa says there is an inter-party policy committee that looks into such matters.

“So we meet every fortnight and we discuss issues that come up that need to be addressed by any of the party members, especially looking at accommodating and complying with the coalition agreement.”

Takayawa says the parties have maintained dialogue through this committee and are content with how things are.

He also calls on the Civil service to respect the procedures and code of conduct that abide by them.

Meanwhile, SODELPA will have its National Youth General Assembly today as well as the Women’s General Assembly.