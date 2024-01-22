SODELPA signals talks with FijiFirst

The General Secretary of the Social Democratic Liberal Party Viliame Takayawa has announced that a resolution proposing negotiations with the FijiFirst Party will be presented to the Management Board in an effort to address growing voter concerns and foster open communication in the political landscape.

The move comes after SODELPA’s working committee raised concerns about the party’s treatment within the coalition government.

“We’ve sent letters of concern for the last 6 months, but we never get a reply. If that is how a marriage is, if you are with a husband and wife, your wife doesn’t talk to you for 6 months. What’s going to happen? Chaos, and that’s exactly what’s happening.”

Takayawa acknowledged voter concerns and highlighted the importance of taking proactive actions to address the issues.

The General Secretary stated that the coalition government’s lack of communication has kept SODELPA in the dark, causing the party to take the initiative in seeking a constructive dialogue.

Meanwhile, in a press conference yesterday, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stated that he does not have direct communication with SOLDEPA or its Management Board, but instead works directly with the party’s parliamentary leader which is the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka.