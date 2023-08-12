SODELPA mourns loss of Dr Samisoni

The late Dr. Mere Samisoni.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says the departure of Dr. Mere Samisoni is a significant loss for their party.

President, Manoa Rarogaca says Dr Samisoni had been an integral member of the Party since its inception and a steadfast advocate for the welfare of the Lewenivanua of Fiji.

He says her commitment to service has been unwavering, and her absence will be deeply felt.

The SODELPA president says Dr. Samisoni’s dedication to proper planning, diligent effort, and timely execution has set a remarkable example for all.

Rarogaca says her compassionate approach to leadership has not only shaped her as a great advocate but also endeared her to those she served.

He says beyond the political sphere, Dr. Samisoni’s impact reverberates through her initiatives to support women’s organizations across Fiji, bolster sports clubs, and uplift vulnerable communities.

The president adds that Dr Samisoni’s generous sponsorship and unwavering support have left a lasting positive imprint on numerous lives.

He says SODELPA is bidding farewell to one of its staunchest supporters and an invaluable repository of knowledge within Fiji’s political landscape.

He states Dr. Mere Samisoni’s contributions have been immeasurable, and her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us even in her absence.

The party has expressed gratitude for her remarkable service and leadership, and says they will undoubtedly miss her profound influence.

Dr Samisoni passed away yesterday at the age of 85.