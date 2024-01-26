SODELPA Management Board meeting underway

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board meeting is underway at the Southern Cross Hotel in Suva.

All three members of SODELPA in Parliament Viliame Gavoka, Ifereimi Vasu and Aseri Radrodro are present at the meeting.

The duration of the meeting is not known at this moment.

Chief amongst the agenda today is discussion about the sudden removal of Aseri Radrodro from the Education Minister portfolio.

Some other influential figures who are at the meeting include Ro Teimumu Kepa, Seremaia Tuiteci, and Watisoni Nata.

