SODELPA confident after high turnout at AGM

[ Source: Social Democratic Liberal Party ]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party claims that the overwhelming turnout at its annual general meeting yesterday shows that people want SODELPA to be the next government.

More than 300 members attended the AGM, where key appointments were made to support party leader Aseri Radrodro.

Ratu Filimoni Soqete has been confirmed as President.

The elected Vice Presidents are Ratu Ramesio Qarau and Ratu Epeli Tuisese.

This means that SODELPA now has three Vice Presidents, including Ratu Jone Lesuma.

Party Leader Aseri Radrodro was also present at the meeting.

SODELPA says the energy, unity, and renewed sense of purpose displayed at the AGM show that the future is bright for both the party and the nation.

