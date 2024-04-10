SMU program to boost rural development

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development is working in collaboration with the Korean Government on piloting a village development model through the Saemaul Undong program.

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development Assistant Minister Jovesa Vocea highlights that the Ministry has witnessed the development progress made by three communities in the Central Division that were selected as pilot communities, including Silana and Naimasimasi Village in Tailevu and Mau Village in Namosi.

The Minister emphasizes that the Saemaul Undong programs will see the transition of pit toilets to flush toilets and the improvement of water catchments, village halls, footpaths, and village drains.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Government of Korea has invested an accumulated sum of $512,140 in these three villages since 2020 and another $14,000 in the Wainimakutu Cooperative Hall this year.”

Vocea stresses that these rural development models are aimed at improving the quality of life and living standards of the people, enhancing the solesolevaki approach, which has existed for decades and has proven to be the strength of our rural communities when it comes to working towards a common goal.

The Korean Ambassador to Fiji, Kim Jin Hyung, believes this development model will be successful in Fiji just as it has been in Korea.

“With the expansion of Saemaul Undong from a handful of villages to a robust entire nation, Korea stands ready to accompany Fiji on this journey to becoming a prosperous nation through the Saemaul Undong program.”

The training aims to equip these villagers with the knowledge to familiarize themselves with the significance of SMU and the formation of village committees to oversee the implementation of the project, which is planned for community development.