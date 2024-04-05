SMEs crucial for developing economies: Prasad

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises are an important component of many economies, including Fiji’s, where they play a significant role.

This was highlighted by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad during the launch of the National Small and Medium Enterprise Awards in Suva this morning.

Prasad highlights that SMEs offer numerous job opportunities and are integral to the supply chain in any economy.

He adds that supporting them is crucial for economic development and diversification.

“So in essence MSME are not only key drivers of economic development but also economic diversification as a government, we realized that economic diversification is important.”

Prasad also acknowledged the Fiji Development Bank’s role in assisting the MSME sector to thrive and recognized them through awards.

The National Small and Medium Enterprise Awards will have three categories.

Under these categories, there will be a total of eight awards.

These include Best Agriculture Business SME, Sustainable SME of the Year, Youth Entrepreneur of the Year, Women Entrepreneur of the Year, Best Business Person of the Year, Best Maritime SME of the Year, Best Cooperative of the Year, and the main award is the Best SME of the Year.

The awards eligibility criteria will be published on the FDB website soon.