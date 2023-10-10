Skipper apologizes for vulgarity

Fiji Water Flying Fijians captain Waisea Nayacalevu has issued a public apology for swearing at the end of the post-match media press conference.

Nayacalevu says is asking for sincere forgiveness through his actions after accidentally uttering “I-Taukei” improper language.

Nayacalevu who has played 37 tests for the Flying Fijians says the phrase was directed towards his Fijian friends he calls ‘My Tau”, who are part of the Fijian media delegation covering the Rugby World Cup.

‘Tauvu’ is a traditional relationship that is characterized by banter, joking, and jesting.

He says he was under the impression that the mic was disabled and thus uttered it unintentionally for which he expressed his deep and utmost regret.

The 37 Tests veteran adds as the captain of the Flying Fijians, his actions are intolerable to the values of the game and he takes responsibility and seeks forgiveness for the slip.

Our Flying Fijians face England in the third World Cup quarterfinal on Monday at 3 a.m.