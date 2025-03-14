Single-lane flow near USP

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

Road resurfacing on Laucala Bay Road near the University of the South Pacific is causing traffic disruptions.

Work will continue until Sunday.

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) says the project runs in two shifts, 9 am to 4 pm and 8 pm to 4 am.

During this time, traffic will be reduced to a single lane.

Motorists can use an alternative route via Grantham Road, Telau Street, and Varani Street before rejoining Laucala Bay Road.

Drivers are urged to follow signage and traffic controllers for safety.

