Singh visits Ryukyus Fertiliser Company in Japan

[Source: Supplied]

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, met with the President and executives from Ryukyus Fertiliser Company in Okinawa, Japan, to discuss potential collaborations.

Singh is in Japan for a series of meetings with key stakeholders aimed at enhancing farm mechanization, improving fertilizer sourcing, and strengthening bilateral ties with Japan.

He adds the potential collaborations are aimed at addressing shared challenges between the two countries, such as reducing fertilizer costs.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted the government’s commitment to revitalizing the sugar industry, with an ambitious plan to increase cane production to 2.5 million tonnes over the next two years.

He emphasized that the government is supporting sugarcane farmers through grants and subsidies, which cover a range of initiatives, including cane planting, mechanization, and assistance to reduce the costs associated with harvesting, transportation, and overall cane production.

He further discussed the challenges faced by Fiji’s sugar industry, particularly the rising costs of fertilizer caused by global disruptions such as the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, as the cost of fertilizer increases by 2-3 times.

Minister Singh acknowledged that there had been discussions between Fiji and Ryukyus Fertilizer Company in 2016, but the outcome of those talks had not been fully realized.

He emphasized that this visit marks a fresh start for both parties, with a shared commitment to exploring mutually beneficial solutions to the challenges faced by the sugar industries in both nations.