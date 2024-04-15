Singh urges action on climate-driven workplace safety

[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

Minister for Employment Agni Deo Singh stresses the profound impact of climate change on daily work routines and the safety risks faced by employees.

Speaking at the 2024 World Day for Safety and Health at Work in Northern Division last week, he emphasized that climate change is not merely a distant concern but an immediate reality, affecting livelihoods.

Singh explains that extreme weather events such as floods, cyclones, and wildfires are becoming more frequent, posing significant dangers to workers across various sectors.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations/ Facebook]

He adds these weather disruptions not only interrupt work operations but also expose workers to physical hazards, mental stress, and long-term health effects.

Singh also highlights workers in outdoor industries like roads and transport, building, construction, and electrical engineering as particularly vulnerable.

He also emphasizes the importance of preventing occupational illnesses, injuries, and fatalities to minimize financial losses and maintain business continuity.

Singh also reveals that Fiji has developed its first National Occupational Health and Safety Policy and Profile.

He adds these documents aim to enhance workplace standards and practices, ensuring compliance with international labor standards.