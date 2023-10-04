Silent tribute for late DPP

The late Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu

In honor of late Director of Public Prosecutions David Toganivalu, a moment of silence was observed at the Suva Magistrate Court this afternoon.

Toganivalu passed away on Monday.

It’s believed he died of a cardiac attack.

Article continues after advertisement

Moments before the high-stake case of former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho began, Magistrate Seini Puamau asked everyone to pay tribute to the late DPP.

Toganivalu was representing the state in this case.