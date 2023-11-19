Sikh community commended for their contributions

Celebrating its centennial, the Samabula, Suva Sikh Temple reflects on its hundred years of faith, community resilience, and cultural preservation.

Recognized for their economic impact, Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Mason Smith applauds the Sikh community for its generosity and hard work.

He adds the government underscores the importance of preserving diverse cultural and religious heritages, aligning with the celebration.

Permanent Secretary for Home Affairs Mason Smith

Smith also commends Sikh community for sharing their farming expertise and knowledge.

“In fact, you are the largest dairy farmers in the country, and you have built very close relations with the i-Taukei people in Tailevu and Naitasiri areas.”

Head Priest Sandeep Singh notes the Gurudwara Sahib, standing for nearly a century, has been instrumental in overcoming past challenges.

“And also this Gurudwara has worked as a school to instill the values of Sikhism among the young people. And also we love to socialize by using this huge building of this Gurudwara.”

Community member Amrit Kaur who currently resides in the United States also reflect on sentimental memories associated with the temple.

“Yeah I do have a lot of memories, my dad was originally from India, he passed away last year and he served this Gurudwara for many years and as a child, I have childhood memories of playing in the front area here.”

Over three hundred people took part in an event held at the Samabula Gurudwara in Suva today.

The event will continue until next Sunday.