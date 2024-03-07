Sigatoka couple charged with murder to stand trial in July

The trial date of a couple accused of murdering an 18-year-old student in Waiqali Settlement in Maro, Sigatoka, in 2022 has now been set.

Nazmeen Nisha and Naushad Ali stand charged with one count of murder in connection with the tragic incident that unfolded on June 30th 2022.

The trial proper has been moved to the 29th of July following the prosecution of Alvin Singh’s father passing away.

This was all discussed yesterday and agreed to by the defence Iqbal Khan.

The prosecution is expected to call 30 witnesses and the trial may run for one week at the Lautoka High Court.

According to reports, the victim was discovered lifeless outside his girlfriend’s residence.