Showers of blessings follows Matanigasau presentation

There were showers of blessings on the Chiefly Island of Bau after the presentation of the two matanigasau or the government’s traditional apology presentation to the Vanua and the Church.

The second matanigasau was presented to the churches by Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi’s spokesperson, Viliame Soqeta, on behalf of the government.

Soqeta says the government has made a lot of decisions in the last 16 years without consulting churches and their members.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it’s about time for the government to consider suggestions from churches to help Fiji move forward.

While receiving the tabua, Head of All Nations Church Reverend Epeli Ratabacaca says they are happy to accept the apology and look forward to supporting the government.

Rev.Ratabacaca also seeks the government’s and Vanua’s apology for some of their decisions.

Vunivalu na Tui Kaba Ratu Epenisa Cakobau’ Tunitoga Aisea Komaita accepts the apology from the churches on behalf of the vanua.