Shop closed for failing food hygiene inspection

[Source: Ministry of Health]

A shop in Makoi, Nasinu, was issued a closure order by health inspectors from the Ministry of Health and Medical Services.

According to the Ministry, the reason for the closure was non-compliance with basic food hygiene practices and storage regulations.

The Ministry is urging all shopkeepers and food business operators nationwide to adhere to the guidelines outlined in the Public Health Act regarding food hygiene and storage.

It says failure to comply can result in fines or even the closure of the establishment.