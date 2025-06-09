Sharma exits Fiji Rice Board

[Photo: File]

Raj Sharma is stepping down as Chair of the Fiji Rice Board after 13 years, saying the organisation would benefit from leadership based in the North.

Sharma says being based in Lautoka made it increasingly difficult to manage his responsibilities in Labasa, while family and personal priorities also influenced his decision.

He says the decision followed consultations with outgoing Minister for Public Enterprises Charan Jeath Singh.

Sharma says his service to the Fiji Rice Board and other government entities over the years was voluntary.

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“Believe you me, for this over the years of 13 years, it has been all voluntary for the country, not a single cent that I have taken as a board allowance and all that.”

Sharma says his journey on government boards began with the Fiji Islands Maritime Safety Administration, which later became the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji.

He later served on the boards of Fiji Rice, Fiji Copra Millers and Food Processors Fiji, saying he was at one stage chairing three government entities.

Sharma says his tenure included several changes, including the rebranding of Rewa Rice to Fiji Rice and branding changes at Fiji Copra Millers and Food Processors Fiji.

He says he is proud of what has been achieved over the years, but acknowledges there is still more work to be done.

Sharma will continue with the Food Processors Fiji board and in his paid role as Chief Executive Officer of the Sugar Cane Growers Fund following his resignation from the Fiji Rice Board.