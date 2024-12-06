Severe thunderstorm warning now inforce

A severe thunderstorm warning with heavy rainfall is now in force for the Southern Viti Levu and Western half of Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies just to the north of Fiji and continues to drift south, over the group.

Associated clouds and showers are expected to affect parts of the country till later today.

Meanwhile, another weak trough of low pressure is expected to develop over the eastern parts of the group from tomorrow.

According to the Fiji Meteorological Services, the areas affected include Rakiraki, through Ba, Lautoka to Sigatoka, and the interior parts and Serua Namosi through to Navua.

The Met Office is advising people to keep clear of flooded creeks and drains and to stay vigilant.