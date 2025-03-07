Severe thunderstorm, rainfall warning for Viti Levu

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall is now in force for the whole of Viti Levu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service is advising people to keep clear of flooded creeks and drains, not to travel through flood waters, unplug computers and appliances, stay indoors and away from windows and keep children indoors and monitor weather conditions.

The FMS says a weak trough of low pressure lies over the group with a shallow low pressure system that continues to be slow moving to the south of the group. Thunderstorm activity with heavy rainfall is expected to be widespread over the whole of Viti Levu.

The weather office says the severe thunderstorm is expected to produce heavy rainfall and may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas in the next few hours over the whole of Viti Levu.

