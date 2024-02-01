Several roads closed in the Western Division

[Source: Fiji Roads Authority/ Facebook]

The Fiji Roads Authority is advising motorists and the general public to be aware of the roads that are currently closed in the Western Division due to flooding.

In Tavua, Dramasi, Nadarivatu, Lakalaka and Masimasi roads including the Balata flats are flooded at closed to all traffic.

In Rakiraki, the Vunitogoloa Bridge is under water, while Waimari, Korotale and Narara roads are also flooded and closed to all traffic.

The Rakiraki Bus Stand are is also flooded.

The FRA is advising the public to prioritize their safety, stay vigilant, and not attempt to cross flooded roadways.