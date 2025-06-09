Seven new bus shelters for Naitasiri communities

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Seven new bus shelters have been built across Naitasiri Province to provide safer and more convenient waiting areas for school children and daily commuters.

The shelters are located along Waibau Road, at the frontage of Waitolu Village, Nabukaluka Delailasakau, Sawani Serea, Naqali Village, Naqali Government Station, as well as at the Vatulili Road and Navulokani Road junctions.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the project is part of the government’s commitment to deliver infrastructure that meets the needs of growing communities.

Members of the public are being urged to keep the shelters clean and free of vandalism so they can continue to benefit all users.

