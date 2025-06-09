News

Seven new bus shelters for Naitasiri communities

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

September 16, 2025 12:02 pm

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Seven new bus shelters have been built across Naitasiri Province to provide safer and more convenient waiting areas for school children and daily commuters.

The shelters are located along Waibau Road, at the frontage of Waitolu Village, Nabukaluka Delailasakau, Sawani Serea, Naqali Village, Naqali Government Station, as well as at the Vatulili Road and Navulokani Road junctions.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the project is part of the government’s commitment to deliver infrastructure that meets the needs of growing communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Members of the public are being urged to keep the shelters clean and free of vandalism so they can continue to benefit all users.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

Legal Services Commission under scrutiny

Sayed-Khaiyum, Saneem trial set for this afternoon

Seven new bus shelters for Naitasiri communities

Workshop targets flood risks in Suva-Lami corridor

Fiji attends first APEC Health Working Group meeting in Seoul

$280,000 allocated to support Rotuma farmers

Teen pregnancies hit 489 in six months

Man arrested for online harassment and public humiliation

15 oil spills in five years

Labasa Mill outperforms rivals with lower cane ratio

Dalo King fights climate shocks to keep farmers afloat

Defence pact elevates PNG to treaty level of US and NZ

PNG defence treaty to take ties 'to the next level': PM

Reid and Everett among winners of the 46th annual American Book Awards

Ikanivere urges Flying Fijians to stay focused ahead of PNC final

Nebraska confirms first case of bird flu in dairy cattle herd

Linda Hogan questions Emmys omission of Hulk Hogan tribute

Suspect planned Utah shooting of activist Kirk, says FBI

Hollywood celebrates 'The Pitt' and 'The Studio' at TV's Emmy Awards

Vakatawa joins Drua in off-season training

Fiji partners with AFL to promote sports and tourism development

Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to shake hands

Jefferson-Wooden wins 100m world title with record time

Actor Sheen describes Clinton encounter in new memoir

A list of the top winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards

Baby-Sitters Club set for stage musical debut in 2027

Alphabet enters $3 trillion market cap club as Big Tech's AI momentum builds

Rubio visits Jerusalem archeological site in boost to Israel's claims

Ravouvou credits team, excited for PNC final

Hard work pays off for Bolakoro

Turaga urges vigilance against online misinformation

Bluewater Boxing to host South Pacific title bout

Youths encouraged to embrace identity amid challenges

UniFiji earns global recognition with Eduniversal business school award

Mbappe leads Real Madrid in European Cup opener versus Marseille

Digicel 5G service now live

Noah Wyle wins first Lead Actor Emmy for The Pitt

Fisher weighs return to education after rugby dream

Suva coach back to building team for IDC

Israel intensifies Gaza City bombing as Rubio arrives

Baby Pearls to play Wales in practice match before World Cup

Police duo denied bail over alleged meth offense

Graham and Bledel reunite at Emmys ahead of Gilmore Girls anniversary

University pushes for body cams, drug tests in Police force

Fiji Women’s Cricket finishes fifth

Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros in historic photo finish

ANZ to pay $240M penalty over misconduct

Marine pollution threatens Pacific peace and livelihoods: Tuinaceva

Musket Cove sets sail for 41st epic Regatta

The Studio wins top comedy awards at Emmys

Britain and US to sign nuclear power pact during Trump's visit

Police strengthen election readiness

Save the Children Fiji calls for urgent investigation into tragic school incident

Fiji sets sights on cyber resilience

Flying Fijians crush Canada in dominant performance

Everybody Loves Raymond cast marks 30 years at Emmys

Rewa retains Premier League title

Fiji set to depart for basketball World Cup

Talks continue on Pryde’s extradition

VVIP ticket sales open for IDC 2025

Labasa crematorium completion pushed to October

Kiran calls to address intimate partner violence as a crime

Government reinforces push for affordable housing

INS Kadmatt arrives in Fiji for friendship mission

RC Manubhai secures ISO certifications for environment, data security

Emmy Awards pay tribute to late actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Construction soars as building permits hit record high

Seville delivers in style for world 100 metres gold

Female soldiers strengthen leadership and resilience

National agriculture show kicks off tomorrow

Trump to again push deadline on TikTok sale or divestment

Cumming and Bates reunite at 2025 Emmys to present award

Library week puts spotlight on reading culture

Biudole urges smarter, inclusive youth policy

Colbert receives standing ovation as Late Show wins Emmy

UK PM Starmer says people have a right to 'peaceful protest' after anti-migrant march

Sterling K Brown uses scooter at Emmys after leg injury

Charlie Kirk shooting suspect not cooperating with authorities, Utah governor says

Byrne urges supporters to have faith in team

Corruption eroding trust in public institutions, says FCOSS

Dau gives credit where due

Police officers arrested for meth to appear in court

Young Ravula joins Drua development

Labasa market still a hotspot in drug battle

Network provider clarifies connectivity concerns

Unemployment at the heart of Youth parliament debate

Karan sets personal best at World Athletics Championships

June quarter tourism earnings stood at $744.2m

MSAF calls for safe boat practices

Investment Fiji eyes partnership with Samsung

Dozens of officers injured as up to 150,000 join Tommy Robinson rally

Fatal Tailevu crash prompts LTA call for road user responsibility

Byrne excited to see Loganimasi shine at fullback

Pacific leaders call out Australian climate hypocrisy

PIF confirms US$165M in pledges for PRF

Preserving Pacific culture through digital classrooms

Ministry supports 23 cane farmers in the North

Sean Astin, who starred in ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Rudy,’ is elected as SAG-AFTRA’s new president

Trump 'ready' to sanction Russia if Nato nations stop buying its oil

Charlie Kirk shooting throws Utah students into heart of US political divide

Dau goal seals Tailevu Naitasiri promotion

Oscar-winning Palestinian director Basel Adra says his home in West Bank raided by Israeli soldiers

Pentagon plans 1,000 National Guard troops for Louisiana policing, Washington Post reports

President calls for more support for local rice farmers

It's about the semi-final, not who we play: Byrne

FCCC cracks down on non-complying traders

Head-on collision in Tailevu claims two lives

Lyles and Thompson keep apace in world championship heats

Council watchdog urges caution on social media wellness trends

Bituniyata shines as Provence overpower Biarritz

Showdown set for EAP Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier finals

New French PM gives up predecessor's idea to cut back two public holidays

Homebound gets release date

Australia squeezed on climate by Vanuatu minister

Akon’s wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary

Trump administration unlawfully directed mass US worker terminations, judge rules

Poland scrambles jets, closes Lublin airport in 'preventative' move

Shots fired outside Disha Patani’s UP house, Goldy Brar claims responsibility

Fiji develops new plan for women's economic empowerment

Byrne admits selection calls were tough ahead of semifinal

Nasinu hold nerves to defend Bosco trophy

World Rugby ICIR course kicks off in Suva

Consumer Council warns public about dishonest businesses

Fiji aims to attract investment with key economic reforms

First lawyer from Natokalau admitted to the bar

Tottenham defeats West Ham, Newcastle edge Wolves

Canada thrash Australia to set up New Zealand semi

Mbappe shines as 10-Man Real Madrid hold on for 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad

Juventus win seven-goal thriller against Inter with late Adzic goal

South Africa inflict record defeat on New Zealand

Flying Fijians brace for physical test against Canada

Naitasiri retain INKK Farebrother Sullivan trophy

Movie project aims to tell story of Ukraine soccer club Shakhtar during Russian invasion

Nasinu registers win, Ba holds Navua in EPL

Financial barriers still leave Fijian women behind: RBF report

Wheelbarrow race rakes in about $200,000 for needy children

ACCF focuses on global partnership to build it capacity

St Bedes embraces sustainable farming

Ed Sheeran returns to his roots on ‘Play,’ a cross-cultural playground

Kadavu stun Nadi in Marama thriller

ADB approves $135m for Fiji's water and ocean health

Netherlands is latest to threaten to boycott Eurovision if Israel participates

Wallabies eye Nawaqanitawase return

Israel intensifies Gaza City strikes as many residents refuse evacuation

Taylor Swift can be deposed, lawyer says

UK turns to King Charles and royals to mollify Trump like no others can

'Fearful' Muslim Australians demand action, not words

Officers to return to their units as Narcotics Bureau is rebuilt

FSM calls for adaptation to evolving health needs

Bulikiobo honoured with World Athletics Veteran pin

Fiji Airways makes aviation history with APEX award

Sole Fintech plans to reach 100k investors

Faith and family support drive Dutt’s journey to the bar

In surprise twist, Armani's will sets stage for sale of fashion empire

Nasova set for Flying Fijians debut

Charlie Kirk murder suspect Tyler Robinson in custody

Nadroga crush Yasawa in Marama Championship clash

Fiji beat Philippines to claim fifth place in EAP qualifier

'Like a military operation': Koreans describe anxiety after US immigration raid

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev call off their engagement, break up after 5 years

Century for Salt on record-breaking night for England

US launches pilot program to speed air taxi deployment

Labour drain hits top dalo exporter

Vodafone Vanua Trophy round 1 thrillers kick off 2025 season

Namau project falls short of target

Depleted T/Naitasiri FC prepares for playoff

Youth entrepreneur launches Labasa play centre

Two Police Officers arrested for alleged drug offenses

Naiyaga overcomes challenges to be admitted to the bar

FIFA receives 1.5 million World Cup ticket applications in 24 hours

With ‘The Grand Finale,’ ‘Downton Abbey’ is really coming to an end

Different versions of ‘home’ roost at the American Folk Art Museum

Drones and metal detectors: Why securing outdoor events is challenging

Vodafone’s $100 million upgrade brings 5G

Lautoka fired up for revenge against Naitasiri

Police sergeant and former officer in custody

Sasalu proud to represent Fiji

Akon concert confirmed for PNG Independence celebrations

47 families secure homes

First cohort of Fijian volunteers completes pioneering exchange

Netball IDC back after two years

Lab shortage delays food testing

Will farming under solar panels take off?

Fashion meets Freud. A new exhibit explores clothes through a psychoanalytic lens

Kava value chain under review

NFL reviewing domestic violence allegations against Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill

Bold climate plan to lead the Pacific

Courts opens $5.2 million Mega Store

Lindsay Lohan and Lisa Ann Walter mourn death of Parent Trap costar Polly Holliday

South Korea workers detained in US raid head home

Cillian Murphy shuts down Voldemort casting rumors for Harry Potter show

White House tightens security after Kirk killing

High costs limit water access, says WAF

Henry Cavill injured while training for Highlander, postponing production

Koroi recognized as a fearless voice in Fijian journalism

Former Wallaby is new Drua CEO

ACCF saves half a million dollars by not appointing CEO

Fisher stands tall amid criticism

Greenpeace praises Solomon Islands’ approach to deep-sea mining

Shankar trials with Sydney FC