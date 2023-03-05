Seven correction officers charged for separate offences

[Source: FCS/ Facebook]

Five Fiji Corrections Service officers have been charged with one count of grievous harm each, while one is facing an additional count of criminal intimidation for the alleged assault of a 22-year-old man at the Suva Remand Centre late last year.

Chief of Intelligence, Investigations and Prosecutions Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci confirmed the five aged 44, 35, 28 and two 36-year-olds have been charged and are in custody.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting ACP Raikaci also confirms in a separate case that two FCS officers have been charged with allegedly assaulting a 38-year-old inmate at the Suva Correction Facility last month.

The two aged 48 and 35-years are alleged to have assaulted the victim during a snap check conducted at the Remand Center.

The two have been jointly charged with a count of assault causing actual bodily harm, and will also be produced in court tomorrow.