Seruiratu sees trade opportunities with China provinces

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has highlighted Fiji’s potential for trade with four provinces in China.

Seruiratu says the four provinces are Fujian, Guangdong, Yunnan, and Guangxi.

Speaking in Parliament Seruiratu says Fiji is flying to Dallas in United States but there are also economic potentials with the four provinces of China in the areas of trade and tourism.

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

He says the previous government had visited these provinces and there have been discussions previously.

Seruiratu says he hopes that the recent visit by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to China will yield positive results for Fiji.

The Opposition Leader says Fiji has a lot to learn from in terms of infrastructure development and economic environment.

He also thanked China for its continuous support towards Fiji’s development.