Seruiratu reveals laxity in tackling drug crisis

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu [right] with Jone Usamate

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has acknowledged that several critical legislative proposals were brought before Parliament during the FijiFirst Government but were rejected due to overconfidence within the administration.

Seruiratu revealed that motions for the establishment of a Narcotics Bureau, the Child Care and Protection Bill, the Child Justice Bill, and the Pharmaceutical Bill were developed during the tenure of the Bainimarama-led government, however, these proposals did not progress due to internal dynamics within the ruling party at the time.

Speaking about the increasing prevalence of drug cases in Fiji, Seruiratu conceded that the FijiFirst Government could have taken more decisive action.

He further noted that while the previous administration made strides in tackling the drug issue, more could have been achieved if a proactive and adaptive approach had been taken.

He attributed their inaction to the emotional environment within government, which he said impacted decision-making.

“What I would say as well, today is, we rejected the motion then, because probably we were overconfident in what we were doing, and perhaps the pending work that needs to be done as well.”

The Opposition Leader emphasized the need for significant investment in the Fiji Police Force to effectively combat the rising drug problem.

He highlighted the importance of increasing both manpower and capacity within law enforcement agencies to address the evolving challenges posed by drug-related crimes.