Seruiratu questions constitutional amendments

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says Constitutions are not ordinary laws that can be amended at the convenience of any sitting government as they represent social contracts requiring the trust and consent of the people.

While contributing to the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025, Seruiratu expressed a willingness to engage in constructive dialogue with the government.

However, he made it clear that such collaboration does not mean blindly following the government’s agenda.

He says this is a defining moment for Fiji and given the significance of this Bill they hope that they will continue to engage in constructive dialogue in the true spirit of bipartisanship as people have given them such a responsibility.

The Opposition leader says there has been a lot of chatter and allegations about the will of the people not reflected in the 2013 Constitution, particularly in the area of consultation that took place,

He says after the events of 2006, a National Council for Building a Better Fiji was established.

Seruiratu argued that the views of the people were adequately represented, even though certain political groups were not part of the National Council due to the fallout from the 2006 coup.

He says extensive consultation was already done and the people’s wishes were reflected in the draft that was made.

“I know that there will be parliamentary committees according to government, but we all know the submissions, the public submissions that are made when committees go up. Very low turnout, Mr. Speaker, sir. But with a referendum, everybody, every Fijian participates. We’ve always talked about leaving no one behind. This is a government that listens. We are saying that it’s difficult to amend, Mr. Speaker, sir, but give it a try. Let’s hear the people, Mr. Speaker, sir. It can be done. It’s possible.”

He stresses that while the government may have the numbers to push through changes, it should not disregard the processes that ensure fairness and inclusivity.

He also questioned what provisions the government plans to amend, pointing out that some groups benefit from the current Constitution and feel safe under it.

The bill will be voted upon this afternoon.

