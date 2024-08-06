Seruiratu emphasizes strong oversight

[Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Inia Seruiratu, who now leads a bloc of 16 MPs, admits that the split in the Opposition was unexpected.

However, he says it must be accepted, as each independent MP has made their choice.

Yesterday, Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu confirmed that the Opposition will now have two blocs, led by Seruiratu and Ioane Naivalurua, respectively.

Bloc of 16 MPs leader, Inia Seruiratu [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

Seruiratu stated that his members will focus on national issues and what is important for Fiji.

He added that in a well-functioning democracy, a strong Opposition is needed to keep the government in check, and this is something his members will take seriously.

The other bloc has indicated that they will be more inclined to support Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.