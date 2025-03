[File Photo]

Some senior students of a prominent school in Tailevu have been expelled for allegedly assaulting junior students.

It is believed that the students who were allegedly beaten up were in Year 10.

However, no police report has been lodged yet.

Questions have been sent to the Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro who is yet to respond.

