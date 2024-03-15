Senior police official fronts court over alleged bribery

Suva Court

The Deputy Director Strategic Planning at the Police Force appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday charged with one count of bribery.

It is alleged that, between 1st October 2012 and 31st January 2014, George Lagi while being employed with the Criminal Investigations Department accepted a total advantage of $6,580.14 from a private individual on account of performing any act in his capacity as a CID Officer.

State Counsel Rajiv Pathak informed the court that the first phase of disclosures has been served.

He has been released on $500 non-cash bail, he has been ordered not to re-offend, not to interfere with prosecution witnesses along with other strict bail conditions.

Lagi has also been ordered to surrender his travel documents.

A stop departure order has been issued against the accused.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th April.

2024 for mention to check on the second phase disclosure.