Send them to jail, says Singh

Minister for Sugar - Charan Jeath Singh [ Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji / Facebook]

Minister for Sugar Charan Jeath Singh wants those responsible for setting cane farms alight to be given jail time and all cases to be thoroughly investigated.

The minister’s comment comes after five farms in Labasa, six in Tavua, and three in Rakiraki were burned.

Singh says that this has been a serious issue where off-season burning of sugarcane due to arson and accidental burning is continually occurring.

He says that nearly 170 acres of cane farm have been burned, which is approximately 4,950 tons of cane, with directly impacted farmers as they lost their crops prior to the operation of sugar mills.

“The farmers are working hard throughout the year to get their crops, but then in the last week or so before the cane crushing, somebody goes and puts a light. So what has happened is that this problem, as I said, in other parts of the world I have seen, is a criminal offense. If you put a fire on a sugarcane farm, you go to jail. And it is here that we have to be very strict. Anybody found doing that, take him to Vaturekuka.”

Responding to the incidents, the minister has announced the ministry’s approval of a one-off rehabilitation package of $650 per acre to all affected farmers, with funds to be released in the coming days.

However, Singh has strongly stressed that this does not mean it should encourage offseason burning but for the authorities to investigate all cases and for those responsible to be dealt with by the law.

