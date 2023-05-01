Security officer charged with alleged assault

A screen grab from the video posted on social media.

Police have charged a 48-year-old security officer for allegedly assaulting a 64-year-old woman outside a shopping complex in Lautoka.

The officer will be produced at the Lautoka Magistrates Court today.

Police received reports of the incident following a video circulating on social media showing the security officer belting the old woman.

The accused has been charged with one count of assault.