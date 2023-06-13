Security officer charged for alleged murder

A 50-year-old security officer alleged to have murdered a 21-year-old woman at a home in Bayview Heights on Friday night has been charged.

The accused has been charged with one count of murder and one count of Act with intent to cause grievous harm.

He will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

Police had earlier confirmed that the alleged incident occurred at a home belonging to a 52-year-old man, who was inside his house when he heard a commotion outside and found his 50-year-old security officer arguing with a woman standing outside the gate.

According to Police, while trying to diffuse the situation, he noticed another woman lying motionless in his garage.

A call was then made to Nabua Police, who attended to the report.